

Rapper CJ Biggerman on December 26, took a big risk to perform for American rapper Rick Ross.

The artiste was waiting patiently for the rapper at his hotel reception and burst into rap when he saw the business mogul walk into the hotel.

Impressed with what he was seeing Rick Ross took out his phone to record CJ Biggerman’s flow.

The Maybach Music Group owner later posted the video of CJ Biggerman rapping unto his Instagram story and gave the young musician an opportunity to perform with him at the 2019 Detty Rave concert on Friday, December 27, 2019.

