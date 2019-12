Entertainment critic and Hit FM’s Don Tsegah, appreciating the mercies and grace of God towards him for the the year 2019, has donated food items, drinks and toiletries to the Save Them Young Orphanage at Ashaiman.

Making the donation to the orphanage home on Christmas Day, Mr Tsegah spent some quality time with the orphans.



The children of the Save Them Young Orphanage home were filled with contentment and gratitude as they were presented with the items.

Check out some photos below: