US rapper Rick Ross recently engaged in an Instagram Live conversation with Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known as Medikal, following the latter’s successful performance at the O2 Arena’s Indigo venue in London over the weekend.

During the conversation, Rick Ross expressed his admiration for Medikal’s talent and confessed that he has added him to his list of favourite rappers on the continent.

He even expressed interest in joining Medikal’s Stubborn Academy after inquiring about its meaning.

The 48-year-old Maybach Music Group CEO also expressed his desire to collaborate with the Sowutuom-based rapper, stating that he would love to work on a project together. He encouraged Medikal to send him a direct message to discuss further.

Meanwhile, the two rappers shared a moment by popping bottles of Belaire champagne together to commemorate the discussion.

Additionally, Medikal expressed gratitude to Rick Ross and shared his admiration for other rap icons such as Lil Wayne, YMCMB, and other MMG players whom he has been a fan of since he started rapping at the age of 11.

He also expressed his desire to host Rick Ross the next time he visits Ghana. “I will not take you to the plush places, but rather I will take you to the streets. I will take you to Sowutuom and Nima among others,” Medikal said.

While it remains uncertain when the collaboration between Rick Ross and Medikal will materialize, fans on both ends are eagerly awaiting any announcement about a potential collaboration in the future.

