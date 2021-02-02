Months after denying childbirth rumours, a video has popped up online that appears to prove that Kennedy Osei and wife, Tracy have welcomed twin babies.

The two were captured for the first time with their twin girls as they visit Osei Kwame Despite in his plush East Legon home.

He was welcomed with claps and cheers as he presents his first fruits to his father who celebrates his birthday today, February 2.

The family became famous following their #Kency 2020 wedding, one that has been rated the most expensive Ghanaian event.

The couple are now parents a year after their wedding.

Video below: