Kumawood actor, Abraham Davis, widely known as Oboy Salinko, has served some family goals with adorable photos.

One of the photos show Salinko and his beautiful wife in a pose with their little daughter who was fast asleep on her mum’s chest.

Mr and Mrs Davis

Another saw husband and wife pose with their handsome son who looks much like his father.

The photos indeed show there is a strong bond in the family.

Salinko posted several photos on his Instagram page which saw them bask in the euphoria of joy and love.