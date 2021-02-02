Joshua Hamidu, a former National Security Advisor under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, has been reported dead.

Aged 85, the news of his demise broke out on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, with the cause of death yet unknown.

Reports indicate he passed at the 37 Military Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The deceased was a retired Lieutenant General of the Ghana Armed Forces under General Kwesi Akuffo’s regime that was overthrown in 1979.

He became a liaison officer between that government and the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council the same year.

ALSO READ:

The native of Yendi was born in 1936 and became the National Security Advisor to President Kufuor in 2001.

He had been Chairman of Narcotics Control Board and some Boards of Bank of Ghana as well and also served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.