The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Ibrahim Mahama, has shared photos of himself with some former Presidents of Ghana.

In the photos, which were shared on his Instagram page, the business mogul could be seen in a pose with former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, late Jerry John Rawlings and his brother, John Mahama.

Posting the pictures, elated Mr Mahama aligned with the three Johns as his father, uncle and brother.

John my Father, John my Uncle & John my Brother #Ghana @officialjdmahama @j.j.rawlings @jakfoundationgh, he posted.

Mr Kufuor, popularly known as the Gentle Jack, was spotted at an all-white event with the business mogul as they beam with smiles in a conversation.

Ibrahim Mahama and J.A. Kufuor

With Mr Rawlings’ photo, it appeared as a visit to the former’s house with his brother, John Dramani Mahama.

The Mahamas and Mr Rawlings

There were other photos that saw him and Mr Rawlings interact at a place that came off as an airport.

ALSO READ:

He has warmed the hearts of social media users with this singular act and they have showered him with praises.