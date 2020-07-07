Businesswoman and social media influencer, Mona Montrage, has finally opened up about how and why business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama attended her birthday party.

The birthday of Hajia4Real, as she is popularly known, became the talk of town after she was gifted a plush mansion at Trassaco Valley Estate and a sleek Range Rover.

The gifts were to climax her birthday party which had in attendance stars such as Efia Odo, Deborah Vanessa, Shatta Bandle, and Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama and many others.

Speaking on Mr Mahama’s presence which sparked controversy, she disclosed that Mr Mahama is someone she got to know through family members.

“As you know we are all northerners and Mr Mahama is someone most of us look up to so I sent him an invitation because I wanted to have a grand ceremony,” she said.

She added that she was not even sure Mr Mahama would show up since the invitation went late and there was no reply from him.

Watch the video below: