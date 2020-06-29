Ghanaian entrepreneur and social media influencer, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has been gifted a plush mansion at Trassaco Valley Estate and a sleek Range Rover as her birthday gifts.

The gifts were part of the climax of her birthday party organised over the weekend which had in attendance stars such as Efia Odo, Deborah Vanessa, Shatta Bandle, and Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama and many others.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, an elated Hajia4Real can be seen standing beside her car and her new house.

Watch the video below: