It was a billionaires’ clash when Shatta Bandle met Ibrahim Mahama as they graced the birthday party of socialite Hajia4Real.

The duo, who were captured on the dance floor, exchanged popular COVID-19 elbow greeting as they acknowledged each other’s presence.

They had a quick, yet laughter-filled chit-chat as onlookers and the Master of Ceremony cheered the ‘two richest men in Ghana’ on.

Young Rich Nigga, Shatta Bandle has always wished to be recognised as the billionaire he claims he is, making an acknowledgement by Mr Mahama a big deal for him.

He was seen beaming with smiles and his dance moves intensified, giving away his delight.

Meanwhile, Hajia4Real’s birthday bash saw many celebrities in attendance; singer Efya and Sister Derby made the list.