How do you celebrate experts in coronavirus on their birthday? Don’t tell me you’ll spend the whole day manipulating a fondant to create the scary spiky creature.

Nonetheless, that was what the husband, Dr Justice Sylverken of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Department of Theoretical and Applied Biology of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology decided to do for Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine’s Dr Augustina Angelina Sylverken on her birthday.

Interestingly, the about six-inch square cake displayed at the quadrangle of the Department was also bedecked with two surgical masks.

Well, if you’re wondering whether Dr Sylverken consumed the sugared virus? Don’t worry, it was wearing a mask.