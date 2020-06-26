Eight more COVID-19 deaths have pushed Ghana’s death toll over the 100 mark.

The death count is now 103 and the total case count has also risen to 15,834 after 361 new cases.

The two youngest deaths from the latest update, two women aged 24 and 36, had no underlying conditions.

The other deaths had diabetes, liver disease, heart conditions and hypertension as underlying conditions.

The Ghana Health Service said 24 of the cases are severe, six critical and four on ventilators.

The recoveries under the new discharge protocols have risen to 11,755, leaving the active cases at 3,976.

The Upper West Region currently has no active case whilst the Savanah Region and Oti Region have one case apiece.

The Bono Region and Ahafo Region also have two active cases apiece.