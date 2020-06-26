Actress Lydia Forson says fraudsters flaunt their stolen wealth so they get validation.

Her comment comes after Nigerian fraudster, HushPuppi was arrested by Police in Dubai for his fraudulent dealings.

In a post addressing this issue, Miss Forson noted that it is for no reason that fraudsters flaunt their wealth.

According to her, these individuals want the world to accept them as genuine and not like the thieves they are.

She said “In other news, I think game boys are so loud and they flaunt wealth because they need validation of some sort. They need people not to see them as the mere thieves they are”.