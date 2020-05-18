Outspoken actress, Lydia Forson, has said her life is in danger for expressing her opinion on national issues.

She shared some of the threatening messages she receives on almost a daily basis from unknown persons on Instagram for allegedly criticising government.

One of the messaged read: “shut up who the fuck do you think you? You there vomiting nonsense. We surely take you to dry cleaners. Lydia Forson Lydia Forson so you there poking your nose everywhere just wait we will surely visit your case and you will like kwasiaa kwa” [sic].

See Post Below: