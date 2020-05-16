It’s been 13 weeks of sizzling dishes and display of culinary skills.

Contestants of the culinary reality Show on Joy Prime, The Big Chef are ready to battle it out for the enviable crown as the biggest chef in Ghana come this Sunday.

Who becomes Ghana’s biggest chef this weekend? Will it be Nana Adjoa, Maame Yaa, Abigail, Christoper, Clifford or Loviette?

The children, whose ages range from 12 to 14 years, have dazzled the chef judges with their exquisite dishes each week on the live shows.

Come Sunday, 17th of May, 2020, the world will witness the crowning of the youngest chef in Ghana live on Joy Prime at 3:30 pm. Don’t miss out on the action with amazing performances and super star judges to do the tasting.

To ensure your favourite contestant is crowned, text the contestant’s name to short code 1903 on all networks.

The Big Chef reality show is the maiden culinary show of your number one entertainment channel, Joy Prime.

Big chef is brought to you by Frytol, a cholesterol free cooking oil, Indomie, mmm tastes great you like no other, Dolait yoghurt, a guarantee of good health and Pomo, taste the love.