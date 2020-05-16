The Chairperson of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo, has urged the public not to blame the government for the coronavirus pandemic but ensure that everyone plays a role to fight the virus.

According to Justice Akuffo, what every Ghanaian must be concerned about is to follow the hygiene and social distancing protocols prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“When situations like this pandemic arrives, we should even stop mentioning government, government, government because the government did not bring it, nor will the government alone will be able to resolve it,” she said.

She gave the advice when Teraburiyele Organisation, a group concerned with the promotion and preservation of the rich culture of the Farefari people in Bolgatanga, Bongo, Tongo among others, presented a cheque with face value of GH¢10,000.00 to support the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

She added: “it is our communities, the transformations we’re prepared to undergo, the changes in our habits that we are prepared to undergo, like the key protocols which have been recommended by WHO and also by our leaders i.e washing of hands, coughing in a responsible way so as not to spread any germs, because it’s not only virus we should be worrying about, we also should be worrying about germs; and making sure we cover our noses and our mouths to minimise the spread of spit from our mouths and noses and to keep social distance.”

Justice Akuffo stressed “these are practices which are in a way changing our lives and our lifestyles, but it’s for our own good and we shouldn’t consider them as being something forced on us.”

A member of the Association and Principal of Accra College of Education, Dr Samuel Atintono, who presented the cheque, noted that they realised the devastating effects of the pandemic on the populace, hence the donation.