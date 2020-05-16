General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has listed some key inconsistencies in the Electoral Commission’s (EC) register he described as not credible that cost the NPP more money during the 2016 elections.

Speaking on Adom TV’s weekend show, Nawotwi Yi, Mr Boadu explained that the electoral register has not been credible since 2012. He based his assertion on some technical challenges the Commission faces.

He mentioned obsolete equipment, lack of facial recognition, weak Biometric Verification Device and some litigating factors as some of the challenges.

“…Because of a [not credible] register we spent lots of money training people at polling station level. We employed a lot of scientific and technical tools to make sure we track the election well.

“That is why we made the parallel tabular of election to know our results even when EC has not made declarations,” he revealed.

He clarified that the new Voters Register is not for rigging purposes like the National Democratic Congress has drummed into the ears of ordinary Ghanaians.