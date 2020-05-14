We don’t need the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the elections in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the newly outdoored campaign manager of the governing NPP, Peter Mac-Manu.

Mr Mac-Manu made the assertion in a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Speaking further, he said a government such as President Nana -Addo’s that had done so much for Ghanaians didn’t need the help of the Commission to defeat the NDC in the December 7 polls.

We don’t need the EC to rig an election in our favour because a government that has put more than 1.3 million children into schools who would have been out of school if the NDC was in power, does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that has restored industries and created jobs for its people, put the interest of Ghanaians first and shown great leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic does not need an election to be rigged in its favour, he said.

President Akufo-Addo continues to show leadership and commitment to Ghanaians and it is this that gives us confidence that Ghanaians will give him a second term, he added.

Mr Mac-Manu added that the NPP intends to win the 2020 general election based on its performance.