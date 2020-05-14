Hitz FM’s late drive show, Hitz Gallery, has introduced the usage of sign language translations for live radio interviews.

Adopting the initiative probably for the first time ever in Ghana, the station has employed the services of a sign language interpreter during its live stream of an interview shown live on Facebook.

The initiative, according to the show producers, is to help reach out to users of social media who may have a hearing impairment.

Followers of Hitz FM’s Facebook page witnessed sign language interpretations for the live interview with Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kalybos, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Some viewers on Facebook were impressed with the move with one commenting, “Pounds, this is a massive initiative that should be adopted. Now, my friend, Kojo’s Mum won’t skip this interview .”

Another commented: “Chale, your squad be pioneers. Sign language on radio brilliant,” another wrote.

Hitz Gallery production team, led by Mic Gizo and show host, Dr. Pounds, promised to employ the services of a sign language interpreter mostly for celebrity interviews.

The guest on the Wednesday show, Kalybos, was also impressed with the initiative.

Watch the show below: