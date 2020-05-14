The body of a 25-year-old National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel has been found in an abandoned well barely 24 hours after being declared missing.

The female NSS staff, identified as Angela Gossou, was said to be working at the Cocoa Health and Extension Division in the Ahafo Ano South East District.

On Thursday, she suddenly went missing so her colleagues at the workplace lodged a complaint with the Mankranso District Police Command.

After a fruitless search on Thursday, 24 hours later, the body of a lady around 25 years old, was found in a well near a poultry farm at Mfensi.

Police rushed to the scene and after retrieving the body from the well, colleagues and family members of the NSS staff immediately identified her as Angela.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that a pair of footwear, belonging to Angela, was found close to the abandoned well, heightening suspicion that she was murdered.

Police in the area are said to have opened fresh investigations into the disturbing case so as to help apprehend the possible culprits to face the law.

One Theodore Madugu, who is said to be Angela’s uncle, is suspecting foul play and so he has appealed to the police to intensify investigations.