As Covid-19 continues to spread at both regional and community levels, the government and its collaborating agencies in the health sector are adopting new strategies to battle its spread.

In view of this, the Jaman South Municipal Health Directorate in the Bono Region has introduced some measures to check the transmission of the pandemic.

The directorate deployed its personnel to various police barriers to test the temperature of commuters while police officers at checkpoints across the municipality strictly enforced the no-mask-no-entry protocols.

The team on May 14, 2020, mounted a barrier at Drobo, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region where many commuters travel through on a daily basis.

In an interview with myjoyline.com, leader of the team, who doubles as Senior Staff Nursing Officer at the Jaman South Municipal Hospital, Seth Baidoo said some 20 people so far who were referred to the hospital after showing high body temperature have tested negative.

Mr Baidoo lamented that some commuters keep refusing to go through the temperature test while others rain insults on them.

The Municipal Senior Nursing officer, therefore, appealed to travelers to comply with the directives to accelerate Ghana’s fight against the novel coronavirus.