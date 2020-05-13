Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has acknowledged renowned Ghanaian playwright, James Ebo Whyte, for impacting his life.

According to Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, Uncle Ebo, as he is popularly known, has been a voice in his life for over a decade now.

He disclosed this on Twitter while expressing his appreciation to the Playwright after a call he said he recieved.

Uncle Ebo Whyte is a playwright, author and motivational speaker as well as the head of Roverman productions who has over 42 stage plays to his credit.

Read the post below: