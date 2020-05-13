Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has acknowledged renowned Ghanaian playwright, James Ebo Whyte, for impacting his life.
According to Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, Uncle Ebo, as he is popularly known, has been a voice in his life for over a decade now.
He disclosed this on Twitter while expressing his appreciation to the Playwright after a call he said he recieved.
Uncle Ebo Whyte is a playwright, author and motivational speaker as well as the head of Roverman productions who has over 42 stage plays to his credit.
Read the post below:
James Ebo Whyte has been been a voice in my life for over a decade. He whips me , encourages me, challenges me and pushes me. Uncle James thanks for the call tonight. You have done more for me than u could ever imagine. pic.twitter.com/LuM3nBcUhb— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) May 12, 2020