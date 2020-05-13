Serena Williams has finally spilled the beans on how she met her billionaire partner Alexis Ohanian in a cheeky way.

The American tennis star had spent most of her years winning Grand Slam titles without having a man to accompany her success.

But according to her post on Instagram, she briefly narrated how the journey began five or six years ago in Roma, Italy.

The Olympic gold medalist was chilling out in a restaurant in Italy when the chief executive officer of Reddit made advances at her and the rest is now history.

This trip started in Roma 5 or 6 years ago lol. I’m the worst with timelines. He sat at my table. I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot. I asked him if he liked truffles. He said yes. Eventually I said yes. And here we are 5 or 6 years later, she said.

The 38-year-old and her lover have a beautiful two-year-old daughter.

Serena’s post was accompanied by a video clip showing both couples driving to an unknown destination during the lockdown.

She asked Mr Ohanian: “Really trip?” He responded: “We are not really going outside,” Serena concluded: “We are not really going anywhere.”