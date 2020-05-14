Actress Tracey Boakye has welcomed her second child into the world, a baby girl!
She took to social media to surprise everyone this morning with the good news, having very successfully kept her pregnancy under wraps.
She shared a photo of her baby bump with her son alongside her, with the caption: “Thank you 🙏 Lord. My second Angel is in! 💃 ITS A GIRL!”