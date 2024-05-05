Akesse Brempong kicked off the evening with a soul-stirring gospel tune, setting the tone for a worshipful atmosphere at the Nsoromma Season 6 finale.

With heartfelt lyrics like “Hallowed be thy name, thy Kingdom be adorned,” he captivated the crowd with his powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery.

As the audience swayed to the rhythm of his music, Akesse Brempong seamlessly transitioned into a rendition of reggae icon Culture’s “No Night” song.

The crowd at the West Hills Mall cheered and sang along, demonstrating the song’s popularity and the artiste’s ability to connect with his audience.

Continuing with the reggae theme, Akesse Brempong treated the crowd to local gospel songs infused with reggae beats.

His unique blend of genres showcased his versatility as an artiste and kept the audience engaged and entertained.

Nonetheless, Akesse Brempong later performed his own hit song “Alright (Bibiara Beye Fine), among others such as Blessed which features Joe Mettle, further energizing the atmosphere with his infectious energy and infectious rhythm.

Undoubtedly, Akesse Brempong’s delightful performance set the perfect tone for the evening, inspiring the talented kids of Nsoromma Season 6 to showcase their singing prowess as they vie for the ultimate crown.

Watch the performance below:



