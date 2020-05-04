Joy Prime’s maiden cooking reality show, Big Chef, is gradually rolling down the curtains with the finals slated for next week, Sunday, May 10, 2020.

With only six contestants remaining, the contestant had to put in their extra effort this week to please the judges with delicious meal as tasked.

The kitchen became a heated one as contestants frolicked to and fro and in the end plated sumptuous meals, beating the imagination of Chef Adepa and another guest chef.

Man of the night and first time winner, Christopher, awed the judges with lamb and potato soup which they thought it was well cooked and spicy.

Giving unbeatable names to their continental dishes, multiple task winner, Abigail plated grated yam and lamb vegetable stir fry, leaving Nana Adjoa in fears with her potato cutelfish.

Clifford maintained his high reputation with potato shepherd pie and avocado mocha, competing with Maame Yaa’s Indian Spinach rice with lamb griani.

Big Chef Reality show airs on your favourite channel, Joy Prime every Sunday at 3:30pm