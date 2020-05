Award-winning American rapper, Meek Mill, is beyond excited as he reveals he would love to touch down in Ghana in the shortest possible time.

As part of his wish list, he revealed he is eager to tour the motherland once the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

His tweet has since generated excitement from Ghanaians who are encouraging him to visit Ghana.

Some have even suggested collaboration with some top-rated artistes in Ghana.

I wanna go get o Ghana and ride when this over! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 2, 2020