A Ghanaian musician and guitarist, Sugar Lord, has bid farewell to celebrities who lost their lives in the past years.

The creative act did so at the just ended 2020 3Music Awards, which saw many artistes rewarded for their efforts in the music industry.

Clad in a black attire to depict sadness, Sugar Lord turned on the dirge button of viewers with his melodic touch of the strings.

The fallen industry players he gave tributes to included artiste manager and producer Willi Roi, gospel musician Seth Frimpong; DJ Seihor, who died in a motor crash and broadcasting pioneer and former staff of Accra-based Peace FM, Maafia Konadu.

The list continued with fallen highlife singer Kofi Nti and Back Tye.