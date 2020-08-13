Award-winning female television personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has made a shocking revelation about her family and the eating of etor.

The television personality has said even though the etor was her favorite on birthdays, her family were not allowed to eat the meal during her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam’s 3rd birthday which fell on August 11, 2020.

“Normally on my birthdays, I eat etor a lot. My mother-in-law does it beautifully with eggs and everything but yesterday which was Anuonyam’s birthday, we couldn’t eat etor,” she said.

According to her, the family was stopped from eating the meal even though her mother in-law prepared one for her daughter.

She explained that traditionally, their status as royals barred them from eating new yam, especially when the needed rituals have not been performed to pave way for the eating of new yam.

Gifty said she was under the impression that once her daughter was the princess and not her, she could go ahead and eat but it was explained to her that once she was married to the chief, she was also prohibited.

“We were shocked but had to obey the instructions as we couldn’t eat the etor even though my mother-in-law prepared a nice one for us,” she added.

Etor is a dish made from mashed cereals, especially maize and a favourite of people of Akan extraction in Ghana. It could also be prepared with Plantain mixed with palm oil.

Groundnuts (Peanuts) and Eggs are used to garnish the dish and in some cultures, it is prepared for people on their birthdays.

