Gifty Anti and daughter
Gifty Anti and daughter

Nyame Animuonyam, daughter of Oheneyere Gifty Anti, is a year older and the ace broadcaster is in an all-thankful mood as she celebrates her.

The young beauty turned three yesterday, August 11, 2020 and her mother is unable to hold back her joy.

READ ALSO:

The Standpoint host and women activist expressed her heartfelt message to her daughter with some adorable photos.

Adomonline.com has compiled some defining photos of Gifty Anti and Nyame Animuonyam as they served mother and daughter goals as they shared some sweet moments together.

Check out the photos below:

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing
Image may contain: one or more people, people standing and shoes
Image may contain: 1 person, baby
Image may contain: 1 person
Image may contain: 2 people, people sitting and baby
Image may contain: 2 people, shoes
Image may contain: 2 people, people standing and shoes
Image may contain: 1 person, wedding
Image may contain: 2 people, people standing, wedding, child and outdoor, text that says 'ke'