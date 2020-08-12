Nyame Animuonyam, daughter of Oheneyere Gifty Anti, is a year older and the ace broadcaster is in an all-thankful mood as she celebrates her.

The young beauty turned three yesterday, August 11, 2020 and her mother is unable to hold back her joy.

The Standpoint host and women activist expressed her heartfelt message to her daughter with some adorable photos.

Adomonline.com has compiled some defining photos of Gifty Anti and Nyame Animuonyam as they served mother and daughter goals as they shared some sweet moments together.

Check out the photos below: