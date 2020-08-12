A bizarre incidence has taken place at a wedding ceremony where a bride allegedly run away from her own wedding.

Hardly will anyone ever envision themselves or any other person running helplessly down the street in their wedding gown.

But, that was the reality when a Nigerian lady was captured on camera, running down a street from her own wedding, dressed as a bride.

The video of the incidence which was shared to @mediagist’s Instagram page, shows the lady in a white dress running along a busy road while shouting “I go talk, I go talk”.

At a point, she abandons her bouquet and continues on her journey.

It is not clear what may have necessitated the lady’s action as onlookers stood amazed as she took her race away from her destiny.

Watch the video below: