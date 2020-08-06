Two massive explosions in Beirut have so far killed at least 135 people and injured around 5,000, with an unknown number feared trapped under rubble, as per the Guardian.

Social media is abuzz with terrifying visuals of the explosion and the fear the incident caused.

One such video shows a bridal photoshoot which was interrupted by the massive explosion which tore through the Lebanese capital of Beirut last night.

The video shows how the bride in her bridal wear is running around amid the chaos after the blast.

The photographer Mahmoud Nakib pans his camera from the bride decked out in a white lace wedding dress to capture the surroundings.

The sound of ambulance sirens and the shoveling of glass and rubble could be heard in the video.

The Lebanese government has declared a two-week state of emergency, effectively giving the military full powers during this time after a massive explosion devastated the capital.

The government announced the measure during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

MORE:

It said it was putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

In fact, flashes of what appear to be fireworks could be seen in the footage, following the first blast.

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Following the blasts, several locals also reported an orange cloud hanging over the city.

International aid flights began to arrive from different countries, as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday’s blast, crippled by an economic crisis and facing a public where many already blame chronic mismanagement and corruption among the ruling elite for the disaster. In this drone picture, the destroyed silo sits in rubble and debris after an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city’s port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Ammonium nitrate is a component of fertilizer that is potentially explosive. The 2,750-ton cargo had been stored at the port since it was confiscated from a ship in 2013, and on Tuesday it is believed to have detonated after a fire broke out nearby. A worker removes broken windows and debris from one of damaged streets, after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The resulting explosion – hitting with the force of a 3.5-magnitude earthquake – was the biggest ever seen in Beirut, a city blasted by a 1975-1990 civil war, bombarded in conflicts with Israel and hit by periodic terror attacks.