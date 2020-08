Award-winning music group, Keche, has dropped visuals for its brand new song dubbed No Dulling, which features Lynx Entertainment singer Kuami Eugene.

Premiering the song in an interview with Adom FM‘s Jerry Justice on the flagship Ofie Kwanso drive-time show, Keche urged its fans to patronise its second single for the year.

The colourful video, which was released on July 31, 2020, has since garnered over 35,000 views on video streaming app, YouTube.

MORE:

Watch the video below: