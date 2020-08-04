The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to appoint an expatriate as the new technical director, Adomonline.com can exclusively confirm.

The technical directorship of the FA has been vacant following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March this year after a decade of dedicated service.

Following his exit, FIFA required the FA to fill that vacuum immediately, which led to the composition of a Selection Committee, headed by president Kurt Okraku, to search for Mr Akenten’s replacement.

Three local coaches and three expatriates were selected for the job.

However, Adomonline.com can confirm that an expatriate would be named as the new technical director for the country’s football governing body.

The incoming technical director is a German and has worked with the Cameroonian FA in the past.

Our checks indicate that the incoming director played a key in Samuel Eto’o’s career in terms of player development.

The unveiling of the technical director will be done in a few days.