The launch of Season 6 of Adom TV’s Nsoromma is poised to be a thrilling spectacle for music enthusiasts and fans alike.

Scheduled to take place at West Hills Mall on January 28th at 3:30 pm, the event promises surprises and top-notch performances by some of Ghana’s music giants.

To add a touch of glamour and entertainment to the launch, popular Ghanaian music acts Keche and Obaapa Christy are set to grace the stage with captivating performances.

Past Nsoromma winners, including Righteous Vandyke, Victor Twum Ampofo, and Abrantie, will also be in attendance, celebrating the success of previous seasons.

The launch will kick off with a showcase of the top 30 contestants from different regions.

Subsequent eliminations will lead to the revelation of the final 10 contestants who will vie for the coveted title in the main competition.

Nsoromma, a flagship program on Adom TV, has consistently provided a platform for emerging musical talents to display their skills and compete on a national stage.

Anticipation for the event is high, and attendees are advised to arrive early to ensure they do not miss any of the excitement.

The Nsoromma Season 6 launch marks the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable season.

It will be hosted by the talented Jerry Justice.