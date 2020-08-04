Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has openly admitted that the GFA goofed in its communication about the Official Match ball sponsorship deal.

The country’s football governing body last month, confirming the deal, announced that ”GFA enters partnership with Macron as Official Match Ball sponsor.”

After the deal was officially signed at the premises of the FA, the deal was questioned by many football enthusiasts in the country.

Many concluded that the deal with Macron was not healthy for the FA since its background cannot be traced.

Mr Oraku in his latest engagement with the media confirmed that there were some loopholes in the confirmation of the deal.

READ ALSO

”The product to be supplied by the football dealer or the dealer is Macron products,” Mr Okraku told Accra-based MAX TV.

”I am sure in the communications that we said Macron but that doesn’t negate the good work that has been done that we have an official match ball supplier and Macron will be the brand (balls) that will be played across the country in the new season.

”For me, the positives outweigh how somebody wants to interpret it,” he added.

Macron Ghana Limited will supply the Ghana FA 5,000 balls and 1,500 pieces of bibs every season for the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.

The three-year deal is worth GH¢1.6m. The deal will run for the next three years.