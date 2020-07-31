Fans of Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, are making fun of a photo he posted on his social media handle.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah shared a photo of himself and controversial boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known Bukom Banku, and his fans have since flooded his comment section and are making fun of the picture.

In the photo, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah was seen posing with the boxer with one of their hands up high as though they are about to fight.

However, what caught the attention of the fans are their names.

While some fans applauded them for the picture, others trolled them.

Check out some funny comments below:

Banku ne Nkruma no meat — Balo (@paa_kwesi01) July 31, 2020

Where is the wale tho? — Akua Witty (@WittyAkua) July 31, 2020

Honourable y ur fist looks stronger than that of banku😳😳 Anyway waiting to see that ur dream of having the biggest company in the country. I didn’t forget that oooo even though u said it many years ago — Wisdom winner Akpalu (@AkpaluWinner) July 30, 2020

Banku and okro👌🏾 — God no go shame us (@ckrampah24) July 31, 2020

#Nam1 should have been in this pic to make it a complete meal. Anaaaa @londonna99 you sey wetin? — *ANNOINTED ONE* (@davina_xyle) July 31, 2020

Chale couldn’t have said it any better. Only real caterers will relate — Sammy Quaye (@londonna99) July 31, 2020

”Banku and Okro (stew) — The constructive Criticizer 🇬🇭 (@Sirr_Pat) July 31, 2020

