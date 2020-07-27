Commercial vehicles operating at full capacity pose lesser risks to people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic than religious gatherings, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah’s comments follow President Akufo-Addo’s announcement during his 14th address to the nation on updated measures to fight coronavirus Sunday.

The President had announced that places of worship be opened fully with the duration of church services extended from one hour to two hours.

Speaking in an interview on an Accra-based radio station hours after the President had given his address, Mr Nkrumah said the President’s decisions were informed by expert advice.

He said the advice that had come from health experts was that the kind of risk levels associated with shouting and the very exuberant activities in churches was higher than it is with people in busses.

ALSO READ:

“If indeed everybody is just wearing a mask and staying put and is observing all of the other protocols [there will be very little or no risk],” he said.

The churches, the president said were to ensure social distancing among congregants of at least one metre with strict adherence to all hygienic protocols.

There will be no social distancing in public transports, regardless of the distance of the journey as they return to their full capacity seating.

However, the wearing of face masks in vehicles and aircraft and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remain mandatory for transport operators.