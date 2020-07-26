The restrictions in the transport sector have been lifted to allow for full capacity in domestic airplanes, taxis, ‘trotros’ and buses, President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced.

The President said this in his 14th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus.

He said the new directive follows extensive consultations to embark upon the implementation of Phase Two of the easing of restrictions.

However, he noted the wearing of nose masks and adherence to all enhanced hygiene protocols still hold.

Drivers of commercial vehicles were directed to reduce the number of passengers in conformity to social distancing against the spread of Covid-19.

Commercial vehicles, which normally had three passengers on a roll, loaded two passengers while Taxi cabs, which normally had four passengers, loaded only three; one in front and two at the back.

The Presidential directive was met with fierce resistance from the Ghana Private Road Transport Union who argued they cannot reduce the number of passengers on commercial buses.