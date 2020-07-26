President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the resumption of business operation for drinking bars and tourist sites amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants, hotels, drinking bars and all other food chain suppliers were closed for work as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus in Ghana.

He issued the directive in his 14th nation address on Sunday, July 26, 2020, as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.

ALSO READ:

He noted the tourism destinations, open-air drinking spots can open with enhanced hygiene protocols being enforced.

However, pubs, nightclubs and cinemas still remain closed.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed cases stand at 32,437 with 28,927 recoveries and active cases being 3,349.