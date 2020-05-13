General Overseer of the Maker House Chapel, Dr Boadi Nyamekye, has added his voice in dismissing the calls for churches to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a nation’s address on Sunday extended the ban on public gathering to curb the spread of the infectious disease till May 31, 2020, which means churches will remain closed.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Dr Nyamekye explained the President’s directive was in the right direction.

“The truth is we have to think about lives. If it is only the Word of God we want to tell them, we can reach them on the TV, radio and internet.

“We should pray that the people stay alive because it is when people are alive that they will come to church but if they get infected by the disease, there is nothing that we can do,” he urged.

Meanwhile, he sent a message across to Christian leaders advocating for the reopening of churches.

“We need people to be alive to be in church so we have to do whatever we can to make sure they’re alive and healthy, and they should wait patiently for things to tone down,” he said.