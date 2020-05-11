The Leader and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International says churches are ready to effectively curb the spread of Covid-19 should President Nana Akufo-Addo lift the ban on public gathering.

Sam Korankye Ankrah, speaking on Joy News’ Beyond the Lockdown show Sunday, noted that churches will observe all safety protocols, particularly social distancing to ensure that the congregants do not contract the deadly virus when they come for church service.

“We are ready to contain the disease should the ban be lifted. We are ready to control the numbers, follow the etiquette and the protocols, do multiple services with smaller numbers.

“We will be responsible and manage it better than what is going on in our market places where the spread is going on now,” he promised.

Explaining the need for physical instead of virtual church services, he said although the church is the body of a human being, people coming together for one common purpose of worship is very significant and must not be taken for granted.

He further highlighted that actual gatherings enable Christians to worship God and carry out their rituals such as receiving the Eucharist in togetherness.

“These are things that we are saying we need and a continuous ban on social gatherings will continue to negatively impede upon these spiritual aspirations that we look forward to always,” he emphasised.

However, earlier, the General Overseer for International Central Gospel Church during his sermon counselled that time is not right for congregational worship as some churches are calling for.

Pastor Mensa Otabil said pastors have a role to play in protecting society by urging adherence to current protocols though they are uncomfortable.

The preacher noted that considering the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, this is not the time for churches to consider gathering together in assemblies.