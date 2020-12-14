Founder and Apostle General of Royal House Chapel International, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to call former President John Mahama.

According to the renowned man of God, though it is mostly the person in opposition that calls, it is right for President Akufo-Addo to reach out to the former President for peace to prevail in Ghana.

“I want his Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to call John Mahama. Though I know it’s the one in opposition who has to call, he’s the father of the nation so I want him to stretch a hand of peace to his opponent. He should tell John Mahama that this thing is not a fight so let peace prevail,” he urged.

The Apostle General made the call during a church service on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

He went on to urge the President to appoint members of the opposition in the new government which he believes will help cure the winner-takes-all politics in Ghana.

His call follows the resistance on the part of the National Democratic Congress to accept the verdict of the fiercely contested December 7 election.

The party has described it as flawed while Mr Mahama himself says it is fictionalised and will resort to every means possible to seek redress.

Listen to Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah in the video attached above: