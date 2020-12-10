Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has described the outcome of the December 7 election as a “stolen verdict”.

He said the election results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) is “fictionalised.”

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election,” Mr. Mahama said at a press conference on Thursday evening December 10,2020.

President Akufo-Addo won 6,730,587 (51.302%) of the total votes. Mr. Mahama came second with 6,213,182 votes representing%.

But the former President indicated that, there was a grand scheme by the EC to rig the election for President Akufo-Addo.

“What we witnessed across the country from Monday 7th December 2020 exposed a deliberate plan to manipulate and predetermine the results of the election in favour of the incumbent candidate Nana Akufo-Addo,” he added.

John Mahama maintained that, the NDC had won the Majority in Parliament though the EC’s figures show the New Patriotic Party leading with 137 MP elects to the NDC’s 136, with one constituency outstanding.

“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority,” Mr. Mahama said.