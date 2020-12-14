Actor-turned-politician Kwame A Plus has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to concede and accept defeat in the just-ended December 7 elections.

According to him, even though he has every right to contest and challenge the results in courts, it will be better he gives up and prepares for another day.

His advice follows the NDC flagbearer’s rejection of the EC’s verdict proclaiming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as victor in the polls.

A Plus gave the advice through his social media page: