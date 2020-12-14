John Dramani Mahama with A Plus
John Dramani Mahama with Kwame A Plus

Actor-turned-politician Kwame A Plus has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to concede and accept defeat in the just-ended December 7 elections.

According to him, even though he has every right to contest and challenge the results in courts, it will be better he gives up and prepares for another day.

His advice follows the NDC flagbearer’s rejection of the EC’s verdict proclaiming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as victor in the polls.

READ ALSO:

A Plus gave the advice through his social media page:

Dear JDM,

Those who care about you and your political future are those who will advise you to accept the results irrespective of what may have happened, call Nana Akufo-Addo and congratulate him, take a retrospective break and make a decision for tomorrow.

Those who give you such advice are the people you need around you right now; they are the ones you should be listening to at this moment.

Move on; let Ghana 🇬🇭 move on. It may help you in the near future.

This is just a suggestion though. You know better. I wish you all the best.

Kwame A Plus