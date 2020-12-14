Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) are today, Monday dressed in red and black in Parliament to mourn what they say is the death of democracy in Ghana.

They say they are also mourning the death of five Ghanaians during the just ended polls.

As the house resumes sitting today following the December 7 elections, Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, insists the NDC won a majority of 138 seats in the next Parliament.

He said the NDC will form the majority in the 8th Parliament to select Speaker and chairpersons of Committees.

A former Deputy Energy Minister, John Abu Jinapor also said the New Patriotic Party cannot force the NDC to seek redress in court.