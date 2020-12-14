Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, says his advice to former President John Mahama to declare himself president is not the ultimate decision of the party.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has, for days now, come under a lot of pressure after urging the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress to undertake a parallel government over the outcome of the 2020 election.

Mr Fuseini recommended this ‘parallel government’ approach, stating that it would serve as a catalyst for power returning to the party.

However, speaking on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, he said that the position was his personal view and does not reflect the party’s next line of action.

“Though I made certain comments which many have described as outrageous, it doesn’t mean the NDC will go that way and President Mahama will not do that.

“We are going to court on the election because we cannot accept the results of a flawed election,” he said.

To Mr Inusah, the outcome of the results was supposed to tally with the number of voters, adding the Electoral Commission (EC) was trusted to declare credible results.

He indicated the NDC was convinced Mr Mahama won the election and will do everything possible to prove that.

The NDC and former President John Mahama have expressed their unwillingness to accept the verdict of the 2020 general presidential election.

The NDC’s claim seems to been further fueled by the EC’s admission of some errors in the results.

According to them, the results declared by the Commission were fictitious and could not be accepted.