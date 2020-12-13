The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has advised former President John Dramani Mahama to declare himself president-elect and form a parallel government.

The former Roads and Highways Minister stated that the verdict of the Electoral Commission is not a true representation of the choice of Ghanaians on December 7.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama won the election hands down and hence, needs to declare himself the President and form a parallel government.

“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government.

“The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he said.

This comes after the NDC and former President John Mahama have expressed their unwillingness to accept the verdict of the 2020 general presidential elections.

The NDC’s claims seem to been further fueled by an admission of some errors by the Electoral Commission.

According to them, the results declared by the Commission are fictitious and cannot be accepted.