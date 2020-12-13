Few hours after former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini advised former President John Dramani Mahama to declare himself president, he has attracted massive backlash on social media.

Mr. Fuseini recommended this ‘parallel government’ approach to the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Mahama stating that it would serve as a catalyst for power returning to the party.

“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government.

“The impunity of this government (NPP) which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he said in an interview.

But the comment has since been condemned.

Taking to social media to call out the MP, the President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe described the statement as irresponsible and urged the former President to ignore it.

“Hon. Inusah Fuseini! You are very wrong! Your advice to JM to run a parallel government is absurd! JM must do no such thing,” he wrote.

