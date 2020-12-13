The seventh Parliament of Ghana will reconvene on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10 am after the December 7 general election.

Tomorrow’s resumption follows a directive of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye.

A press release signed by Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said the directive was in accordance with Order 6 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

“All Honourable Members and staff are to take note and attend upon the House timeously. Please note that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed at all Parliamentary Sittings,” the release said.

A total of 111 members of the seventh Parliament will not be part of the eighth Parliament after last Monday’s general election.

Out of the 275 seats in the seventh Parliament, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 169, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 106.

Below is the statement